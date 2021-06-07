      Weather Alert

Man Arrested in Chick-Fil-A Sauce Dispute

Jun 7, 2021 @ 6:43am

A man has been arrested for attacking a grocery store worker over Chick-fil-A sauce, police said.

Wichita police arrested James Adam Hirsh, 37, for three counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated criminal threat.

Court records didn’t immediately list an attorney for Hirsh.

A police spokesman told The Wichita Eagle that the altercation was over the sale on Chick-fil-A sauce at Dillons.

Police said Hirsh was asked to calm down or leave the store, then he started punching at an employee.

Private security held Hirsh until he calmed down.

He then threatened employees, then left the store.

Hirsh also allegedly drove his car toward the front of the store where workers were standing before driving away.

The newspaper reports that Chick-fil-A sauce supply has been limited because of shortages related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

You May Also Like
Oldest Continuous Rodeo In Kansas Returns To True Flint Hills Tradition At Strong City
Topeka Man, Business Banned From Doing Business
Garth Brooks to Hold Concert at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
Kowar and Pratto Named Minor League Pitcher and Player of the Month
$222 Million Verdict in Jeffrey Energy Center Suit
Connect With Us Listen To Us On