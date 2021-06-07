Man Arrested in Chick-Fil-A Sauce Dispute

A man has been arrested for attacking a grocery store worker over Chick-fil-A sauce, police said.
Wichita police arrested James Adam Hirsh, 37, for three counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated criminal threat.
Court records didn’t immediately list an attorney for Hirsh.
A police spokesman told The Wichita Eagle that the altercation was over the sale on Chick-fil-A sauce at Dillons.
Police said Hirsh was asked to calm down or leave the store, then he started punching at an employee.
Private security held Hirsh until he calmed down.
He then threatened employees, then left the store.
Hirsh also allegedly drove his car toward the front of the store where workers were standing before driving away.
The newspaper reports that Chick-fil-A sauce supply has been limited because of shortages related to the COVID-19 pandemic.