23-year-old Isaiah Calhoun was taken into custody on Thursday in reference to the August 16th homicide of Gianni Noriega .

After an interview with detectives he was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections with the charges of 1st Degree Murder in connection with Noriega’s death.

If you have any information in connection with this crime please call Crime stoppers at 785-234-0007 or visit www.topekacrimestoppers.org

Photo courtesy of Topeka Police Department