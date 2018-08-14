WIBW News Now!

Man arrested in deadly Wichita nightclub shooting

August 14, 2018

Authorities say a 25-year-old man has been arrested in a deadly shooting at a Wichita nightclub.

The Wichita Eagle reports that jail records show that the suspect has been booked on suspicion of first-degree murder.  He is accused in the early Sunday shooting of a 24-year-old man in the parking lot of Vixen’s Erotic Sports Bar on the city’s south side.

Lt. Todd Ojile told KAKE-TV there was an argument in the parking lot and a group of three or four men confronted the victim and another person.  One person in the group pulled a gun and shot the victim, who was pronounced dead at a hospital.

