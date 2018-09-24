Man arrested in Topeka Saturday for burglary, auto theft

Topeka Police arrested a man Saturday night on burglary and auto theft charges.

Just after 11 p.m., officers were called to a report of an aggravated burglary in the 2400 block of SE Colorado.

The victim told police that a white man with a white shirt and light colored shorts on came in the residence through a window. The victim confronted the suspect and he ran.

About a half hour later, police were called to the 2700 block of SE California to a stolen vehicle report. A KHP trooper saw the stolen vehicle at 29th and California. The vehicle was stopped and William Jackson, Sr. was taken into custody.

Jackson was booked for aggravated burglary, auto theft and theft.

If you know more about what happened, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.