Man arrested in Manhattan after stealing police vehicle

32-year-old Anthony Johnson was arrested on Saturday in Manhattan after stealing a police vehicle.

Hali Rowland, Public Information Officer for the Riley County Police Department, says the police vehicle was stolen Friday night after a stop involving several suspects. The vehicle was recovered a short time later.

Johnson was arrested around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning around the 1000 block of Houston St.

Johnson was arrested on charges of felony theft, felony flee and elude law enforcement, felony interference with law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia times two, and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon among other charges.

Records from the Kansas Department of Corrections show that Johnson had previous convictions of aggravated battery and burglary.

Johnson’s bail was set at $32,000.