WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


19°F
Clear
Feels Like
Winds SW 9 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy24°
15°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy25°

Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear26°
11°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear34°
12°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear43°
34°

Man who was arrested after police chase accused of attacking sheriff’s deputies while in jail

by on January 2, 2018 at 4:49 PM (4 hours ago)

A 35-year-old man who allegedly led Kansas officers on a chase with his 5-year-old daughter in the car is accused of attacking three sheriff’s deputies.

Robert Robison III of Ferguson, Missouri, was arrested Friday in Greenwood County.  Sheriff Heath Samuels says officers weren’t aware the child was in the car when the chase began after they determined Robison’s car was sought in a hit-and-run in Missouri.  The chase ended when the car crashed south of Severy.  The girl was not injured.

The Emporia Gazette reports while Robison was being held Friday night in the Lyon County jail, he allegedly attacked three detention officers in his cell.  They weren’t seriously injured.

Robison is facing eight charges in Greenwood County. The Lyon County Attorney’s Office will determine if charges will be filed in that case.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.