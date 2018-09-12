Man burned in early Wednesday truck fire, investigation continues

A man suffered serious burns after his truck caught fire early Wednesday morning and authorities are trying to find out if it was set on purpose.

Topeka Fire crews were called to the 2400 block of SW Ancaster Road around 1:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they were told the owner of a pickup went outside to find his vehicle on fire.

The man suffered serious burns to his face and hands. He was taken to a local hospital for his injuries, but it expected to be okay.

The investigation continues.

If you know anything about this incident, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at (785) 234-0007.