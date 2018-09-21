Man charged after police chase ends with fatal wrong-way crash on I-70

A 24-year-old man has been charged after a police chase ended with a fatal wrong-way crash on Interstate 70 in Kansas City, Kansas.

Wyandotte County authorities charged Collan Leigh Cross on Friday with two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding, possession of a controlled substance and criminal damage to property.

The Kansas City Star reports 29-year-old Chrissy Sale died in the crash.

The chase began Thursday when Kansas City, Kansas, police followed a car onto a dead end street before the driver struck a police car and drove off, crossing into Missouri before returning to Kansas. The car eventually drove the wrong way on the interstate and collided with another car. Sale was a passenger in Cross’ car.

Cross and the other driver were treated at a hospital for injuries.