Man charged with attempted murder of Kansas tax agent

by on September 21, 2017 at 7:51 PM (15 mins ago)

A man accused of shooting a Kansas Department of Revenue agent has been charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Ricky Wirths made his first appearance in court Thursday. He’s charged in Tuesday’s shooting of tax agent Cortney Holloway at a Wichita office.

Revenue officials say Wirths owes almost $400,000 in taxes and the department was at Wirths’ home seizing his assets hours before the shooting.

Holloway was involved in the investigation of Wirths. Police say Wirths walked into the office Tuesday, asked to see Holloway and shot him several times before fleeing.

During Thursday’s hearing, Wirths’ bond was increased to $500,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 5.

KWCH-TV reports Holloway is in fair condition at a Wichita hospital.

