WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


43°F
Overcast
Feels Like 38°
Winds WNW 8 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy54°
34°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Mostly Cloudy50°
40°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Chance of Rain52°
25°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Overcast36°
20°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Overcast32°
17°

Man charged in deadly Lawrence shooting is arguing self-defense

by on December 18, 2017 at 10:38 AM

A man charged in a deadly Lawrence shooting is arguing self-defense.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that an attorney for Steven Drake III is asking the court to dismiss a first-degree murder charge in the September killing of Bryce Holladay.

The defense motion says Holladay was allowed into Drake’s duplex by his roommate, but Holladay appeared to be “tweaking” on meth and began rummaging through the house and stealing.  The motion says Holladay punched Drake’s girlfriend as she and three others tried to push him out.

Drake says his use of deadly force was legal, but prosecutors argue that deadly force wasn’t reasonable because no one was at risk of great bodily harm or death.  At the time, Holladay was awaiting trial in an unrelated auto burglary and theft case.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.