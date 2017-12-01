WIBW News Now!

Man charged with first-degree murder for alleged hate crime shooting in Olathe pleads not guilty

December 1, 2017

The man accused in an alleged hate crime at a suburban Kansas City bar that killed one Indian national and left two men wounded has pleaded not guilty.

Adam Purinton is charged with first-degree murder in the February shooting in Olathe that killed 32-year-old Srinivas Kuchibhotla.  He also faces two counts of attempted first-degree murder for wounding two other men.

The Kansas City Star reports Purinton on Thursday waived his preliminary hearing and the not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.  His next hearing is scheduled for May 8.

Purinton also faces hate crime charges in federal court.  Federal prosecutors allege that Purinton targeted Kuchibhotla and another Indian man because of their race or ethnicity. The third man was shot when trying to help the two victims.