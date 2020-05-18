      Breaking News
Governor Kelly to meet with President on Wednesday

Man Charged for Haskell Tipi Fire

May 18, 2020 @ 4:54am

A Kansas man has been charged in connection with a fire that damaged a ceremonial tipi at Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence.

Thirty-two-year-old Ryan Simpson, of Lawrence, was charged with arson – a felony – and two counts of misdemeanor criminal trespassing, the Lawrence Journal-World reported.

Jail records list Simpson as American Indian.

The tipi, which was built to honor the 2020 graduating class at Haskell, was destroyed by fire early on May 9 at the school’s campus in Lawrence.

A fundraiser, started with a goal of $3,000 to cover the costs of a new tipi, collected more than $15,000 within a couple of days.

The Haskell Foundation is hoping to use the surplus in its Student Emergency Fund, according to a Facebook post from the organization.

The Lawrence-Douglas County fire department said that the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were helping with the investigation.

You May Also Like
Sports Talk On Demand
Sports
Health official frustrated with people looking for ways to "wiggle around" the restrictions of stay-at-home order
Saturday morning shooting under investigation, five persons being sought
Man riding on horseback finds missing 87-year-old woman