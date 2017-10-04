WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


63°F
Overcast
Feels Like 63°
Winds NE 9 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Rain65°
61°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Thunderstorm77°
67°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Thunderstorm83°
55°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy74°
56°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear79°
53°

Man charged in Kansas tax office shooting pleads not guilty

by on October 4, 2017 at 7:30 AM (4 hours ago)

The man accused of walking into a tax office in Wichita and shooting a state tax agent has pleaded not guilty to attempted first-degree murder.

Fifty-two-year-old Ricky Wirths waived his right to a preliminary hearing and entered the plea Tuesday. Investigators say Wirths went to the Kansas Department
of Revenue office Sept. 19 and shot Cortney Holloway several times.

Wirths, of Wichita, owed nearly $400,000 in outstanding tax warrants and Holloway was working on the case. The day of the shooting, agents had gone to Wirths’ home to seize assets.

Earlier Tuesday, Holloway’s family issued a statement urging prosecutors not to allow Wirths to plead to a lesser charge, saying he should spend the rest of his life in prison.

His trial was set for Nov. 13.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.