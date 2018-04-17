WIBW News Now!

Man charged with first-degree murder in 5-year-old’s death now faces an additional murder charge

by on April 17, 2018 at 3:35 PM (5 hours ago)

A Kansas man charged with first-degree murder in a 5-year-old child’s shooting death now faces an additional murder count in a separate shooting.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that 21-year-old Jessie Hughes was charged in December in the July 2015 drive-by shooting death of Lily Coats-Nichols.  Authorities believe the shooting to be a case of mistaken identity, citing the fatal shooting of Antwon Love that same month.  Court documents show the Kansas Bureau of Investigation determined the shell casings from both shootings were fired from the same weapon.

Hughes will next appear in court in June.  The district attorney’s office plans to present evidence to establish probable cause and add another murder charge for Love’s death.  Hughes is being held in the Shawnee County Jail.  Jail records don’t list an attorney for him.

