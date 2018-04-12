WIBW News Now!

Man charged with KCK triple homicide

by on April 12, 2018 at 10:33 AM (3 hours ago)

Authorities say a 27-year-old man has been charged in a triple homicide in a Kansas City, Kansas, duplex.

Mondale Douglas made his first appearance Monday on three counts of first-degree murder in the April 2nd shooting deaths of 51-year-old Edward Rawlins, 46-year-old David Rawlins and 40-year-old Addrin Coats.  A woman called police the next day after seeing one of the victim’s bodies lying near the front door of the duplex.  Arriving officers found the other victims inside.

Douglas was booked into the Wyandotte County Jail on April 4 and is being held on $1 million bond.  A spokesman for the prosecutor’s office said he didn’t know whether Douglas had an attorney.

Photo courtesy of Wyandotte County Detention Center.

