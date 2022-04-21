Man Charged With Killing 16-Year Old, Wounding 13-Year Old

A 19-year-old from Kansas City, Missouri has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 16-year-old in Johnson County earlier this month, according to court records.
The Kansas City Star reported Robert Lewis Jones is charged in a shooting that occurred April 10 at an apartment building in Mission, Kansas.
He was also charged with murder related to distribution of a controlled substance, and aggravated robbery
He is currently being held at the Johnson County Adult Detention Center, with his bail set at 500,000 dollars.
A 13-year-old girl was also shot, but is expected to recover, police said.
Police have not released the names of the victims.
Mission Police Chief Dan Madden says authorities are withholding the identities because of security concerns surrounding the case.
Madden said the investigation is continuing, and more arrests are expected.