      Weather Alert

Man Charged With Killing 16-Year Old, Wounding 13-Year Old

Apr 21, 2022 @ 6:14am

A 19-year-old from Kansas City, Missouri has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 16-year-old in Johnson County earlier this month, according to court records.

The Kansas City Star reported Robert Lewis Jones is charged in a shooting that occurred April 10 at an apartment building in Mission, Kansas.

He was also charged with murder related to distribution of a controlled substance, and aggravated robbery

He is currently being held at the Johnson County Adult Detention Center, with his bail set at 500,000 dollars.

A 13-year-old girl was also shot, but is expected to recover, police said.

Police have not released the names of the victims.

Mission Police Chief Dan Madden says authorities are withholding the identities because of security concerns surrounding the case.

Madden said the investigation is continuing, and more arrests are expected.

You May Also Like
Topeka Roofer Fined By State
Governor Signs Bills Into Law
Judge Upholds New Election Law
Topeka One of Four Main Street Program Additions
Kansas Dept of Commerce Hosts Virtual Job Fair
AP Sports
Connect With Us Listen To Us On