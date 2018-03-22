WIBW News Now!

Man charged with sexual assault at UMSL also charged in similar case at KSU frat house

by on March 22, 2018 at 11:59 AM (5 hours ago)

A man charged with sexually assaulting a male University of Missouri-St. Louis student at gunpoint earlier this month inside an on-campus apartment is charged with a similar crime at a Kansas State University fraternity house.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 23-year-old Devonta Bagley, of Belton, Missouri, is jailed on $500,000 bond on charges of sodomy, armed criminal action and burglary in the Missouri case.  No attorney is listed for him in online Missouri court records.

He faces similar charges in Riley County, Kansas, where court records say he sexually assaulted a 20-year-old inside the Sigma Chi fraternity house in September while the man was “unconscious or physically powerless.”

Officials say Bagley had been a graduate student at UMSL, but was expelled last fall after a student conduct hearing.

