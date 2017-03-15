WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


28°F
Overcast
Feels Like 19°
Winds SE 9 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy48°
33°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy67°
52°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy70°
36°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear63°
38°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy77°
51°

Man Charged In Woman’s Shooting Death In Emporia

by on March 15, 2017 at 6:38 AM (5 hours ago)

A 30-year-old man is jailed on $500,000 bond after being accused in last week’s shooting death of a woman in east-central Kansas’ Emporia.

The Emporia Gazette reports that Lyon County prosecutors charged Sony Uk on Tuesday with first-degree murder.

During a brief court appearance Tuesday, a judge scheduled Uk to appear for a preliminary hearing April 12.

Authorities allege that Uk killed 38-year-old Mahogany Brooks last Thursday in an apartment building near Emporia State University.

A message left Tuesday with Uk’s attorney, Stephen Atherton, was not immediately returned.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.