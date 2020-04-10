Man commits suicide after police pursuit in Topeka
PRESS RELEASE FROM TOPEKA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The Topeka Police Department is investigating a suicide that occurred Friday afternoon near SE 21st St. and SE Adams St.
On Friday, April 10 at around 2:30 p.m. a Capitol Police Officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for several traffic infractions in the area of SE 29th St. and SE Adams St. The driver of the vehicle did not stop and initiated a brief pursuit. The driver of the vehicle later crashed into an occupied vehicle in the area of SE 21st St. and SE Adams St. and then fled on foot. The driver, an adult male, committed suicide a short distance from where the crash occurred. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The occupants of the other vehicle were not injured in the crash.
No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident. No shots were fired by any law enforcement officers.
This is an ongoing investigation and further information will not be released at this time.