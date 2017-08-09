WIBW News Now!

Man convicted in fire attack at Fort Leavenworth

by on August 9, 2017 at 1:50 PM (1 hour ago)

A federal jury has convicted a former civilian employee of charges that he set a supervisor on fire and attacked her with a straight razor and scissors at a health center at Kansas’ Fort Leavenworth.

Jurors in Kansas City, Kansas found 55-year-old Clifford Currie guilty Tuesday of one count of assault with intent to commit murder.

Prosecutors allege during the Leavenworth man’s trial that in September of last year, Currie threw a flammable liquid on his female supervisor, ignited her and assaulted her with a straight edge razor and scissors.

Authorities say another worker was injured when she tried to stop the assault before other hospital employees subdued Currie.

Currie faces up to 20 years in federal prison and possibly as much as $250,000 in fines when sentenced on October 31.

