Man Convicted of Illegal Autopsies

A Kansas man has been convicted of six counts related to illegally performing autopsies in Wabaunsee County.
Shawn Parcells, 42, who lived in Leawood and Topeka, was convicted of three counts of felony theft and three misdemeanor counts of criminal desecration.
Parcells, a self-taught pathology assistant with no formal education, was convicted of unlawfully obtaining money from the county to perform three autopsies and of performing three autopsies without a pathologist, which violates state law.
In 2019, a judge ordered the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to catalog and store 1,600 biological samples collected by Parcells, who has been banned from performing autopsies pending the outcome of the lawsuit.
Parcells was also indicted in federal court in 2019 on 10 counts of wire fraud.
The government is seeking to recover more than $1 million in fees paid to him by clients who believed they were receiving a report from a certified pathologist.