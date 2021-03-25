Man Convicted of Impersonating Police
A south-central Kansas man has been sentenced to a year of probation for what prosecutors say was his repeated impersonation of a law enforcement officer over a 15-month period.
34-year old Kory Farmer of Derby was sentenced after pleading guilty in Sedgwick County District Court to one count of misdemeanor false impersonation, the Wichita Eagle reported.
Court documents say Farmer impersonated a law enforcement officer multiple times.
Witnesses reported he operated a pickup truck outfitted with emergency lights and sirens, and weaved recklessly through traffic.
He was arrested last November when he confronted two detectives driving an unmarked sheriff’s car, during which he claimed to be a warrant officer for a district attorney.
Farmer agreed to forfeit guns, tactical gear, and other law-enforcement type equipment seized by authorities, and was ordered to sell the truck.
He also had to surrender his Kansas licenses to be a private investigator and a bail enforcement agent.