Man Convicted Of Killing Father

Apr 11, 2022 @ 6:49am

A man charged in the 2019 killing of his father, who was a Kansas sheriff’s captain, has been convicted.

Zachary Arnold was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the October 5, 2019, shooting death of 57-year-old Chris Arnold, television station WDAF reported.

He was originally charged with second-degree murder, but entered a plea agreement for the involuntary manslaughter charge.

The elder Arnold was a captain with the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office, and a 25-year veteran of the department.

Authorities have said Zachary Arnold was 22-years-old when he shot his father in the head during an argument at the captain’s home in Kansas City, Kansas.

His father was off-duty at the time of the shooting.

Zachary Arnold is set to be sentenced on May 23rd.

