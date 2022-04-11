Man Convicted Of Killing Father

A man charged in the 2019 killing of his father, who was a Kansas sheriff’s captain, has been convicted.
Zachary Arnold was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the October 5, 2019, shooting death of 57-year-old Chris Arnold, television station WDAF reported.
He was originally charged with second-degree murder, but entered a plea agreement for the involuntary manslaughter charge.
The elder Arnold was a captain with the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office, and a 25-year veteran of the department.
Authorities have said Zachary Arnold was 22-years-old when he shot his father in the head during an argument at the captain’s home in Kansas City, Kansas.
His father was off-duty at the time of the shooting.
Zachary Arnold is set to be sentenced on May 23rd.