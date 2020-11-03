      Weather Alert

Man Convicted of Killing Topeka Boy Granted Parole

Nov 3, 2020 @ 10:01am

A man sentenced to life in prison for the death of a 2-year-old Topeka boy in 1995 has been granted parole.

Glenn Allen Heath Jr., 46, was serving a life sentence after being convicted for first-degree murder in the death of his then-fiancée’s stepson, Cain Baker, at the couple’s home in Topeka.

An autopsy determined the boy died from abdominal punctures.

Heath will be released from Lansing Correctional Facility on or after December 1st if an approved plan is in place, Carol Pitts, spokeswoman for the Kansas Department of Corrections, said.

The Kansas Prison Review Board had rejected Heath’s previous parole applications in 2010, 2015, and 2018.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reported that supporters of Heath told the board at past public hearings that he has no prison disciplinary violations, completed five prison programs, has a strong support system, and a job offer.

