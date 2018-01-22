WIBW News Now!

Man convicted in teen’s death seeks clemency, family says

by on January 22, 2018 at 10:45 AM (54 mins ago)

The family of a 14-year-old Wichita girl who was nine months pregnant when she was killed says a man who was paid to help carry out the murder has applied for clemency.

The Wichita Eagle reports that 29-year-old Everett Gentry is serving a 25-year-to-life prison sentence for capital murder for helping to orchestrate Chelsea Brooks’ killing so her baby’s father wouldn’t be prosecuted for raping her.

Chelsea’s older sister, Andrea Fremouw, and her mother, Terri Brooks, said they were told Thursday that Gentry has asked for a pardon by the governor.  The women say notice of Gentry’s application for clemency came by letter from the Kansas Department of Corrections Office of Victim Services.

The family is asking people to write letters and emails to the Kansas Department of Corrections opposing Gentry’s request.

