Man dies after police struggle in suburban Kansas City

by on October 2, 2017 at 9:55 AM (4 hours ago)

Authorities say a man has died after struggling with police officers who were responding to an armed disturbance in suburban Kansas City.

Police in Olathe, Kansas, said in a news release that the struggle happened early Saturday when an agitated 34-year-old man began to threaten officers with a blunt object.

Police say officers were attempting to take him into custody when he suffered a “medical emergency.” The man was rushed to a hospital, where he later died.

The name of the man wasn’t immediately released.

A multi-agency group is investigating.

Pending the investigation, the officers who were involved have been placed on paid leave, as is standard procedure.

