Man dies after being struck by car on icy highway

Authorities say a Missouri man has been struck and killed on an icy Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened Saturday when a car went off the side of Interstate 35 in Osage County, about 35 miles east of Emporia. The car struck a full-size van that was legally parked in the median and two people who were on foot. The men were rushed to hospitals, where 49-year-old Robert Groh of Raymore, Missouri, was pronounced dead.

The Michigan man driving the car and his passenger weren’t hurt.