Man escapes authorities after crashing into SE Topeka home

A suspect who crashed into a house in southeast Topeka after speeding away from an officer who pulled him over was able to elude police and is still on the run.

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Adam Simone says he pulled over a vehicle at SE 25th and Illinois for a traffic violation. As Simone approached the vehicle, the driver fled south on Illinois. The suspect made it one block before crashing into the house in the 2500 block of SE Michigan.

Simone says the suspect got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. The trooper did not pursue the suspect.

The Topeka Police Department and Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene to help search for the suspect.

A witness reported seeing more than a dozen law enforcement officers and at least one K-9 searching the area. The witness told WIBW News Now three officers were seen approaching a shed near the home that was hit by the suspect’s vehicle with guns drawn.

Simone says authorities believe they know the suspect’s identity and will submit a report to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office to determine what charges the individual will face.

Simone says he is not authorized to give any detailed suspect information, stating only that he is a black male.

More information will be posted as it is provided.

Photo credit: Cierra Scheidegger