Man faces federal charges in pipe bomb blast

An arrest report shows an Oklahoma man faces federal charges after a pipe bomb explosion blew the door off an Air Force recruiting center in the Tulsa area.

The report says 28-year-old Benjamin Don Roden faces counts of possession of explosive materials and destruction of government property. He was arrested Tuesday but hasn’t been formally charged.

The bomb was detonated Monday night in front of the recruiting center in the Tulsa suburb of Bixby. The center was closed at the time, and no one was hurt.

A Facebook post made by Roden one day before the bombing hinted at a possible motive for his actions.

“That government vehicle looks beautiful setting outside that office in tulsa,” Roden posted on Sunday, July 9. “That is how I am going to make up for 2 years 7 months without a job and harrassment [sic].”

The Tulsa World reports that Roden served with Air Force before joining the Oklahoma Air National Guard, from which he was discharged in April.

It’s unclear whether Roden has a lawyer. Messages left for numbers listed for Roden’s mother and sister were not immediately returned Wednesday.