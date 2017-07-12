WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


97°F
Clear
Feels Like 107°
Winds South 16 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear97°
76°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Chance of a Thunderstorm91°
70°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Chance of a Thunderstorm85°
65°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy90°
66°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear93°
67°
WIBW Weather Alert for Shawnee County:
Heat Advisory until 8:00pm on July 12, 2017

Man faces federal charges in pipe bomb blast

by on July 12, 2017 at 11:59 AM (4 hours ago)

An arrest report shows an Oklahoma man faces federal charges after a pipe bomb explosion blew the door off an Air Force recruiting center in the Tulsa area.

The report says 28-year-old Benjamin Don Roden faces counts of possession of explosive materials and destruction of government property. He was arrested Tuesday but hasn’t been formally charged.

The bomb was detonated Monday night in front of the recruiting center in the Tulsa suburb of Bixby. The center was closed at the time, and no one was hurt.

A Facebook post made by Roden one day before the bombing hinted at a possible motive for his actions.

“That government vehicle looks beautiful setting outside that office in tulsa,” Roden posted on Sunday, July 9. “That is how I am going to make up for 2 years 7 months without a job and harrassment [sic].”

The Tulsa World reports that Roden served with Air Force before joining the Oklahoma Air National Guard, from which he was discharged in April.

It’s unclear whether Roden has a lawyer. Messages left for numbers listed for Roden’s mother and sister were not immediately returned Wednesday.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.