Man facing Topeka charges tries to escape in Jackson County, is arrested

A man tried to get away from his captors rather than come back to Topeka to face charges on multiple warrants. Jackson County deputies caught him.

According to a release from Sheriff Tim Morse, 38-year-old Jacob Daniel Kull was being extradited from a Kansas City, Missouri Jail to Topeka on multiple Shawnee County warrants when he tried to escape from a private inmate transport officer Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly before 1 pm a private transport company arrived at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Holton, Kansas to pick up an inmate that was being held on multiple Shawnee County warrants. One of the private transport officers entered the Jail awaiting the transfer of the inmate to their custody, while a second private transport officer escorted a second inmate who was in their custody to a public restroom in the lobby of the Jail. That second inmate, Kull, is said to have removed his handcuffs while in the restroom and assaulted the second private transport officer and fled the Jail lobby. Sheriff’s Deputies and Correction Officers subdued him in the Sheriff’s Office parking lot.

Kull is now in the Jackson County Jail on aggravated escape from custody and battery charges. His bond was set at $50,000.