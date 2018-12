Authorities say a man was found dead near his vehicle in western Kansas after it became stuck in a ditch in freezing temperatures.

Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir says 68-year-old Ronald Reuber, of Nickerson, apparently became lost Friday and drove onto a minimally maintained rural road that was filled with freezing water from a snowstorm that hit three weeks earlier. Reuber then slid into a ditch. His body was found Saturday.

Bellendir says it appears hypothermia contributed to his death.