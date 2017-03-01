Man hit, killed while walking on highway near Ottawa

A man was killed Tuesday after being struck by a car while walking on a highway outside of Ottawa, according to a release.

Ottawa Police Department Assistant Chief Adam Weingartner says the car versus pedestrian accident happened at 8 p.m. near the intersection of K-68 Highway and I-35.

The victim, 34-year-old Jake Flores, of Houstonia, Missouri, was walking east on K-68 when he was hit by a 2000 Jaguar driven by 69-year-old Andrew Spisak, of Wellsville.

The vehicle missed another person who was walking with Flores.

Spisak and three others riding in the Jaguar were not injured.

Flores was taken by ambulance to Overland Park Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead shortly after 10:30 p.m.

Authorities are investigating the incident.