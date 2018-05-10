WIBW News Now!

Man in Garden City tries to cut through walls to avoid SWAT team

by on May 10, 2018 at 3:24 PM (2 hours ago)

Authorities say a man tried to cut his way through the walls and ceiling of a hotel room where he had barricaded himself while a SWAT team waited outside.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the standoff began Tuesday night in Garden City after officers found a car that 23-year-old Austin Roth was suspected of stealing.

Police said in a news release that he also called 911 to report shots fired calls elsewhere, in an attempt to draw officers away from the hotel. He surrendered about 2½ hours after negotiations began and was booked into jail on suspicion of theft, interference with a law enforcement officer, falsely reporting a crime, criminal damage and possession of drug paraphernalia.

There was an estimated $1,000 of damage to the hotel room.

