A man in a wheelchair was struck and killed Thursday night in southeast Topeka.

Police were called to the 2600 block of SE 6th just after 8:30 p.m. where they found the man who had been struck by a truck going west on SE 6th. The man was taken to a hospital where he died. The driver of the truck was taken to the Law Enforcement Center to be questioned.

The name of the victim is not being released pending family notification.

If you know more about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.