Man Indicted For Growing Poppies
A man is charged in a federal indictment with growing thousands of poppy plants at his home in Clay County in an effort to manufacture heroin.
Matthew Pfeiffer, 43, of Morganville, is charged with one count of attempting to manufacture opium, one count of manufacturing thebaine, and one count of using a telephone in furtherance of drug trafficking.
The indictment alleges that the investigation began when the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Riley County Police Department received information that Pfeiffer was growing poppies and planning to manufacture heroin.
In June, law enforcement officers served a search warrant at Pfeiffer’s home in Morganville, where they seized more than 4,000 poppy plants.
If convicted, Pfeiffer could face a penalty of up to 20 years in federal prison, and a fine up to $1 million on the charges of attempting to manufacture controlled substances, and up to four years and a fine up to $250,000 on the telephone count.