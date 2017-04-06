Man injured after jumping off bridge onto I-35 in Emporia

Emporia police say a man was injured late Wednesday night after jumping off of a bridge onto Interstate 35.

According to Capt. David DeVries, police were called just before midnight about a man on the bridge at Merchant and I-35. The responding officer saw the man, later identified as 31-year-old David Anderson, sitting on the bridge rail with his legs hanging over the edge. The officer also saw a knife on the bridge close to where Anderson was sitting.

When the officer retrieved the knife, Anderson started yelling at him to get back. The officer stepped back and waited for back-up to arrive.

Anderson then jumped off the bridge and was almost hit by a passing truck.

Northbound I-35 was closed for at least 30 minutes while emergency responders treated the man’s injuries before taking him to an area hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

No other injuries or damage to vehicles was reported in the incident.

Police say they don’t know the exact reason for Anderson’s actions, but the incident is not believed to be criminal in nature.