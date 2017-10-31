Man injured in south Topeka motel shooting

A shooting at a motel in south Topeka is under investigation.

The incident at the Travelers Inn, 3846 SW Topeka Blvd was reported just before midnight.

Topeka Police Lt. Steve Roth says prior to the shooting, words were exchanged between two or more individuals.

“A shot was fired and a male victim was hit,” said Roth.

The victim was reportedly shot in the back while in his car. He fled the scene and drove himself to a location in the 700 block of SE 34th Street.

He was then taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The victim was shot by an unknown suspect wearing a blue KC Royals ball cap, white t-shirt under a blue zippered hoodie and gray stone wash pants. Witnesses told police the suspect was driving a dark blue Chevrolet Trailblazer

Roth says no arrests have been made.