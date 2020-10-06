Man, Juvenile Arrested in Topeka for Human Trafficking, Sexual Exploitation
Image: Shawnee County Dept of Corrections
Press Release
Sheriff Brian Hill announces a 51-year-old male from Osawatomie is in custody and facing two felony charges after traveling to Topeka to meet an underage child yesterday evening.
On September 29, 2020, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol received information from a concerned citizen regarding the possible human trafficking and sexual exploitation of a child.
During the evening hours of October 5, 2020, detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division of the Sheriff’s Office and multiple law enforcement officers with the Kansas Highway Patrol apprehended one male subject that attempted to meet up with a 17-year-old child at a local motel.
The victim was placed into police protective custody.
David D. Spears, 51, of Osawatomie was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections, and charged with two felonies, aggravated human trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation of a child.
A 17-year-old male from Topeka was also arrested and charged with commercial sexual exploitation for transporting the victim.