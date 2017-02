A 62-year-old man was killed Tuesday evening in a motorcycle crash near the Cowley County town of Cambridge.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, David M. Ancell, of Longton, was riding his 2007 Honda motorcycle on eastbound US Highway 160 when he veered off the road and struck an embankment.

The collision caused Ancell to be thrown off of the motorcycle.

Ancell was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

No other vehicles were involved.