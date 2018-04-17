WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


65°F
Clear
Feels Like 65°
Winds East 15 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy70°
42°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy53°
33°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy57°
35°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Mostly Cloudy61°
43°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Chance of Rain56°
42°

Man killed in Reno County farming accident

by on April 17, 2018 at 1:51 PM (6 hours ago)

Authorities say a Kansas man has died in a farming accident.

The Reno County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Daniel Bruce Smith had been working with another individual Monday to set steel posts into the ground.  The Hays Post reports that Smith was killed after a bucket he was standing under fell and hit him.  It’s possible that the bucket hit Smith in the head before falling onto his lower extremities.

The bucket was removed from Smith’s body several minutes later and CPR was started just prior to first responders arriving on scene.  An investigation has determined the death to be an accident.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.