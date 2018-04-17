Man killed in Reno County farming accident

Authorities say a Kansas man has died in a farming accident.

The Reno County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Daniel Bruce Smith had been working with another individual Monday to set steel posts into the ground. The Hays Post reports that Smith was killed after a bucket he was standing under fell and hit him. It’s possible that the bucket hit Smith in the head before falling onto his lower extremities.

The bucket was removed from Smith’s body several minutes later and CPR was started just prior to first responders arriving on scene. An investigation has determined the death to be an accident.