Man Killed in Topeka Friday Evening
A man was shot, and later died, Friday evening in Topeka.
Police were called to the northeast part of Topeka about 6:30 Friday evening.
Officers arrived on scene a short time later, and located an adult male victim outside a residence in the area suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Joseph Hill, 26, subsequently died as a result of his injuries.
Police are asking community members in the area to please review their home security camera footage, and to call them if they find anything that could be useful.