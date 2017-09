A rollover accident Monday claimed the life of an Eskridge man.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 3 p.m. near a church on Kansas Highway 4 in rural Wabaunsee County.

Richard A. Nance Jr, 65, was westbound on K4 when his 1999 GMC Suburban left the road and struck a legally parked vehicle.

The Suburban went airborne, over turned and landed on its roof.

KHP crash logs indicate Nance was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.