Man killed while walking on I-70 exit ramp

A man was killed over the weekend after being struck by a vehicle while walking on a highway near Salina.

The incident happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol identified the victim as 26-year-old Jerry Hurde Jr, of Salina.

Hurde was walking in the middle of the exit ramp connecting westbound I-70 to north U.S. Highway 81.

He was hit by a 2013 Kia Optima driven by a 35-year-old woman from Minneapolis, Kansas.

Investigators don’t know why Hurde was walking on the highway.