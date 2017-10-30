WIBW News Now!

Man killed while walking on I-70 exit ramp

October 30, 2017 at 4:39 AM

A man was killed over the weekend after being struck by a vehicle while walking on a highway near Salina.

The incident happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol identified the victim as 26-year-old Jerry Hurde Jr, of Salina.

Hurde was walking in the middle of the exit ramp connecting westbound I-70 to north U.S. Highway 81.

He was hit by a 2013 Kia Optima driven by a 35-year-old woman from Minneapolis, Kansas.

Investigators don’t know why Hurde was walking on the highway.

