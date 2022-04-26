      Weather Alert

Man Loses Murder Appeal At Kansas Supreme Court

Apr 26, 2022 @ 6:52am

A man convicted of a pair of murders has had his appeal knocked down by the Kansas Supreme Court.

In the summer of 2018, 78-year-old Alfred Carpenter Jr. and 79-year-old Pauline Carpenter were working as vendors at a fair in Barton County.

Michael Arthur Fowler Junior, along with two other people, worked for a carnival company that participated in the fair.

The trio killed the Carpenters, and stole their possessions.

Following Fowler’s convictions for two counts of premeditated first-degree murder and one count of felony theft, the Barton County District Court denied Fowler’s motion for a downward sentencing departure, and sentenced him to two consecutive hard-50 life terms for the murders and a concurrent 21-month term for the theft.

In a unanimous opinion written by Justice Melissa Standridge, the Court upheld the sentence.

