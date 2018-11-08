WIBW News Now!

Man ordered to stand trial in deadly Topeka shooting

by on November 8, 2018 at 11:42 AM (2 hours ago)

A man has been ordered to stand trial in a deadly Topeka shooting.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that 33-year-old Tony Lee Foster was bound over for trial during a preliminary hearing Tuesday.  He has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the death of 35-year-old David William Payne.

Officers responded in July to a report of a shooting at a home in the northern part of the city.  Payne was rushed to a hospital, where he later died.

A jury trial is set to begin March 11th.

