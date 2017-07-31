WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


73°F
Light Rain
Feels Like 73°
Winds West 5 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Overcast82°
63°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy86°
65°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy88°
67°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Chance of Rain81°
57°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear79°
59°

Man ordered tried in Kansas killing of sister of slain woman

by on July 31, 2017 at 12:35 PM (2 hours ago)

A Kansas man has been ordered to stand trial in the slaying of the sister of a girl whose kidnapping 17 years earlier sparked a massive manhunt before she was found dead in Missouri.

The Kansas City Star reports a Wyandotte County judge ordered the trial Friday after 41-year-old Emenencio Lansdown’s preliminary hearing on charges of
second-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm.

Lansdown’s attorney entered pleas of not guilty on his behalf.

Lansdown is accused of killing Casey Eaton in April near the Kansas City, Kansas, park dedicated to her late sister, Pamela Butler.

Butler was 10 in 1999 when she was kidnapped while roller-skating near her home.

Butler’s body was later found in Grain Valley, Missouri.

Her abductor, Keith Nelson, was convicted and sentenced to death.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.