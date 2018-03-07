WIBW News Now!

Man pleads guilty in deadly Kansas bar shooting

by on March 7, 2018 at 1:30 PM (5 hours ago)

A man charged with killing an Indian national and wounding another in a shooting last year at a suburban Kansas City bar has pleaded guilty to premeditated first-degree murder.

Adam Purinton also pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of attempted premeditated murder.

Witnesses said Purinton, who is white, yelled, “Get out of my country!” before shooting Srinivas Kuchibhotla and Alok Madasani at Austin’s Bar and Grill in Olathe, Kansas.

Kuchibhotla died in the shooting on Feb. 22, 2017. Madasani was injured. Another man, Ian Grillot, was wounded when he tried to intervene.

The shooting raised fears of more attacks on immigrants following President Donald Trump’s election. Officials in India also expressed concern about their citizens’ safety in the United States, where many work in technology and other industries.

Kuchibhotla and Madasani worked as engineers at GPS-maker Garmin.

Purinton will be sentenced on May 4. He still faces federal hate crime charges.

