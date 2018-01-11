Man pleads guilty to five bank robberies in four states

A Kansas man has pleaded guilty to five bank robberies in four states.

Federal prosecutors say 21-year-old Dakota Shareef Walker of Topeka pleaded guilty on Wednesday to robbing U.S. Banks in Topeka; Kansas City; Evanston, Wyoming; and Malad City, Idaho. He also pleaded guilty to robbing a Wells Fargo Bank in Preston, Idaho. The robberies occurred between November 28th, 2016, and January 9th, 2017.

In each case, Walker gave tellers a note warning not them not to activate any alarms or to make any sudden moves.

Sentencing will be April 16. Prosecutors say all parties have agreed to recommend a sentence from 4 to 8 years in federal prison.