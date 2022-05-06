      Weather Alert

Man Pleads Guilty In Swatting Case

May 6, 2022 @ 7:06am

A Kansas man has pleaded guilty to his role in a hoax call that led to a fatal shooting of an innocent bystander by Wichita police in 2017.

Shane Gaskell, 23, pleaded guilty in federal court to wire fraud in case of “swatting,” during which a caller falsely reports a crime that is dangerous enough to send a SWAT team to the location, The Wichita Eagle reported.

The “swatting” call led to the death of 28-year-old Andrew Finch, who was shot by Wichita police as he opened the door of his home to see why police were outside.

In his plea, Gaskell said he got into an argument with another online gamer, Casey Viner, of Ohio, and gave him an old address.

Viner recruited another gamer, Tyler Barriss, of Los Angeles, to falsely report a shooting and kidnapping at Gaskell’s old address.

A Wichita officer shot Finch after responding to Barriss’ call.

