Man pleads guilty in merchandise thefts from running store

by on April 5, 2017 at 5:30 AM (7 hours ago)

An Olathe man has admitted to stealing more than $275,000 in merchandise from a Kansas City area store.

Federal prosecutors say 41-year-old Craig Sullivan pleaded guilty Tuesday to wire fraud. He admitted that he stole the merchandise from Garry Gribble’s Running Sports, which has five locations in the Kansas City region.

Sullivan oversaw merchandise arriving at the main store in Overland Park and was responsible for distributing merchandise to the other locations.

In his plea deal, Sullivan admitted he stole merchandise, primarily Garmin GPS devices, and used Craigslist to sell them to a buyer in California.

The buyer made 51 payments totaling $275,780.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 10.

